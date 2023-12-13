Aww! Tamannaah Bhatia has a sizzling unseen picture with beau Vijay Verma on her phone wallpaper, check it out

Now, a video is going viral where Vijay is seen shaking a leg at a wedding and GF Tamannaah Bhatia is seen recording him and netizens caught a glimpse of the Jailer actress’s phone’s wallpaper.
Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI : Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different lens. In his 2022 OTT release 'Darlings', the way Vijay brought a grey character onto the screen, he truly set up high standards for the audience to look at such kinds of characters making him 'Bollywood’s King of Grey'. He has been making headlines not just for his brilliance in projects but also for dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple met and fell in love on sets of Lust Stories 2.  

Now, a video is going viral where Vijay is seen shaking a leg at a wedding and GF Tamannaah Bhatia is seen recording him and netizens caught a glimpse of the Jailer actress's phone's wallpaper.

Netizens caught a glimpse of an unseen picture of her and her beau Vijay. In the picture Vijay is on her lap while she is seen looking at him.

Vijay and Tamannaah met on the sets of Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 and have been together ever since. They have even been spotted going on exotic vacations on various occasions. 

