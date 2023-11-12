Aww! Tears roll down Sanya Malhotra’s eyes at sister Shagun's Wedding: Emotional Moments Captured!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra, known for her remarkable performances in hit movies like Dangal, Jawan, and Sam Bahadur, has quietly been making waves in the industry. Despite flying under the radar, she consistently lands roles in some of Bollywood's biggest and most iconic films.

In a touching Instagram post, Sanya expressed her emotions as she captioned a photo with, "Dulhan ki emotional sister @shagunn23 I love you too much." The images capture the deep bond between the two sisters during the wedding festivities.

Shagun Malhotra, Sanya's sister, tied the knot with Achin Jain, a renowned film producer responsible for iconic movies like Gupt Gyaan, Kill, Kathal, Pagglait, and more. Achin, part of the team behind the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Wishpers, recently celebrated his wedding to Shagun.

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra recently portrayed the character of Silloo Manekshaw, wife of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in the film Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, the movie explores the life of the legendary military figure.

Looking ahead, Sanya is set to grace the screen in Arati Kadav’s Mrs, a remake of Jeo Baby’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen. The original, released in January 2021, sheds light on the unacknowledged responsibilities tying women to the relentless routine of household chores, addressing the insidious nature of patriarchy. Movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Sanya's next cinematic venture.

In the midst of personal and professional triumphs, Sanya Malhotra continues to captivate audiences with her talent and genuine emotions, both on and off the screen.

