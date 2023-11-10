Aww! The paparazzi finally reveals who baby Raha looks like; Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2022 where not only did she have multiple hit projects like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, but also married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and had a baby with him. Her fan following has multiplied and she has a lot more projects in her kitty than ever before. Ranbir and Alia who married in April 2022, had their daughter Raha in November. The couple is now rumored to be expecting their second child. The speculation began after the Gully Boy actress launched her new maternity wear. The couple have decided to not talk about it though and might have decided to reveal it later.

Ranbir and Alia are yet to reveal the face of their precious daughter Raha, however a paparazzi has spilled the beans on how she looks.

A pap said that Raha looked very much like mommy Alia, when the latter took the little one out and was spotted sitting in the car. However Raha’s face was blurred out. The Papparazzi said that Raha is too small for “judgement on how exactly she looks like” and also mentioned that she has her father Ranbir’s eyes.

The paparazzi further added, “And one can say she is a good mixture of both her parent Alia and Ranbir, but at the first glimpse, you will call her Alia Bhatt’s carbon copy, having said that Raha is just adorable and you can’t get enough of her cuteness.”

Ranbir and Alia have also kept a strict no photograph policy for their 2 month old daughter, which they will adhere to until Raha is 2 years old.

On the work front, Alia was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani while Ranbir was seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga while Alia has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

