Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has an impressing fan following.

After working in a number of hit films in Bollywood, she shot for her first Hollywood project Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot in the United Kingdom. While the actress was filming the action spy thriller even while being pregnant, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor would fly down and 'pick' her wife Alia from the shoot.

Reacting to this news, Alia had taken to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "No one needs to PICK anyone up… I am a woman not a parcel!!!!”. Now, in a recent promotional interview for her upcoming film Darlings which also marks her production debut, Alia revealed the reason behind her outburst. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Alia said, "I questioned it was not a negative article it was a positive article but, in your positivity, you were spewing lies it was not real news, it was fake news so there’s been a lot of fake news on me in the past in general on random things but I don’t correct it because I’m regarding what to correct fake news."

She added, "This was fake news that was catering to a certain wrong narrative of like suddenly life is changing, dream shattered, husband, going to pick the lady up why are you doing this I’ve been working non-stop and I don’t want you to give this narrative to other younger girls who think that 'oh do I also need to stop working' if that’s something that’s what I don’t want. It has nothing to do with defending myself I don’t care to defend myself. I’m not a person who even thinks about like there’s so much rubbish written I’d never go out there and defend it but this I was defending a narrative. You say whatever you want about me personally that’s fine but if you’re making a commentary on a woman’s role suddenly changing just because she’s going to be a mother that’s not right it’s not fair."

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April in an intimate ceremony.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

