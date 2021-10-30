Aww! When Aishwarya Rai once shared her feelings for Vivek Oberoi…

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to the most desirable actress in Bollywood and she still holds that position. She has been shipped with a few actors in the past, where Salman Khan and her relationship was quite official. But so was their break-up.

Apart from Salman Khan, the actor that she was rumoured with the most was Vivek Oberoi. Aishwarya never made her alleged relationship with Vivek Oberoi official. Even today, her fans only assume that she and Vivek were together, but what exactly went wrong between them, no body knows! All we know is that after Vivek's infamous press conference episode, he and Aishwarya stopped exchanging pleasantries with each other.

On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Aishwarya Rai, wherein she had spoken about working with Vivek for the first time in Samir Karnik's Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Did you know that during the making and promotions of the film, rumours were rife that Aishwarya and Vivek looked too comfortable in each other's company? While there were times when Vivek dropped subtle hints about his alleged relationship with Aishwarya, but the latter always kept her lips sealed.

Aishwarya had said during the promotions of Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, 'With Vivek, it was really nice. Though amongst us, he was supposedly the newcomer, but his approach towards his work isn't like that of one at all. For the beginning he goes like 'oh'. He is very involved in his film and the fact that he and Samir were friends before, translate it during our working time.'

Aishwarya further said, 'There was complete involvement from the word 'go'. And at the same time, because he is such a brat and that's his character in the film too, there was masti all the time on the sets of the film.'

Aishwarya and Vivek have moved on with their individual lives and have their own respective families now. Even though this tussle happened many years ago, the duo's cold war still remains constant.

