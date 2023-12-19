Awwdorable! Randeep Hooda has a sweet and emotional message for his wife Lin Laishram, check it out

The couple got married recently in a Manipuri-style wedding and the fans were really happy to see Randeep Hooda finally uniting with the love of his life. Now it’s Lin Laishram’s birthday and Randeep Hooda has an emotional message for her lovely wife.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:47
movie_image: 
randeep

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

Also read - Wow! Star-Studded Affair: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

The actor was reported to be in a live-in relationship with Lin Laishram before they got married. The couple got married recently in a Manipuri-style wedding and the fans were really happy to see Randeep Hooda finally uniting with the love of his life.

The actor had even held a reception where a lot of celebs marked their presence and after watching the videos and pictures on social media, even the audience poured a lot of love and blessings in the comment section.

Now it’s Lin Laishram’s birthday and Randeep Hooda has an emotional message for her lovely wife. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the pictures, the chemistry between the couple is really strong. In the caption we can see Randeep Hooda’s message, “From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. 

On a serious note,

Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram ”

Also read - Aww! Randeep Hooda opens up on how he wants to experience life in his partner's culture

What do you think about this adorable couple? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Randeep Hooda Lin Laishram BOLLYWOOD WEDDING Kick 2 Salman Khan Mard Sultan Radhe Jannat 2 Emraan Hashmi Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Ajay Devgn Randeep Hooda fans Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra furious to face Dilip
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Exposed! Tara’s truth revealed in front of everyone
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Hurdles! Nick and Kiara's love story faces opposition
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama’s friend Devika helps her, Gives America tickets and a work permit
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!
MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. The two had made an...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
Saurabh Sachdeva
Wow! Do you know Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva has trained these B Town actors
saif ali khan
Netizens React! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video goes viral, netizens react - Men will be men!!
Sam Bahadur
Box office! Sam Bahadur corsses 100 crores globally, whereas Animal is in no mood to stop
Sonakshi Sinha
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha spotted with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal at a wedding, check out the pictures
Munna Bhai
Nostalgia! Munna Bhai MBBS completes 20 years, check out Sanjay Dutt’s emotional message