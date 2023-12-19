Awwdorable! Randeep Hooda has a sweet and emotional message for his wife Lin Laishram, check it out

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

The actor was reported to be in a live-in relationship with Lin Laishram before they got married. The couple got married recently in a Manipuri-style wedding and the fans were really happy to see Randeep Hooda finally uniting with the love of his life.

The actor had even held a reception where a lot of celebs marked their presence and after watching the videos and pictures on social media, even the audience poured a lot of love and blessings in the comment section.

Now it’s Lin Laishram’s birthday and Randeep Hooda has an emotional message for her lovely wife. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the pictures, the chemistry between the couple is really strong. In the caption we can see Randeep Hooda’s message, “From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs.

On a serious note,

Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram ”

