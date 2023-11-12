Wow! Star-Studded Affair: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

The glitz and glamour of Bollywood were on full display at the wedding reception of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and actress Lin Laishram, who recently tied the knot in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29. The couple's commitment to embracing their cultural roots has become a widely praised talking point.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

MUMBAI: Renowned for his striking looks and stellar performances, Randeep Hooda stands tall as one of Bollywood's most popular and accomplished actors. His journey in the film industry has been marked by a series of impactful roles, solidifying his position as a versatile and successful artist. The actor continues to add more feathers but this time in personal life. 

The star-studded wedding reception, flooded with both modern stars and seasoned veterans, created a dazzling spectacle. Among the esteemed guests were the legendary Naseeruddin Shah accompanied by the evergreen Ratna Pathak Shah, the adorable couple Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar, director extraordinaire Ashutosh Gowarikar, and the stunning Urvashi in a glamorous gown. The gathering also included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, renowned for her fame in Bigg Boss and the television industry.

The celebration of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's union extends beyond their personal joy, symbolizing the embrace of tradition in the modern era. The couple's decision to uphold cultural values has struck a positive chord, becoming a source of inspiration for many.

As the Bollywood fraternity congregates to commemorate this joyous occasion, the wedding reception promises to be a night to remember, seamlessly blending tradition with the glitz and glamour of the film industry. The couple's journey into marital bliss, enriched with cultural significance and graced by the presence of stars, continues to captivate the imagination of fans and admirers alike.

