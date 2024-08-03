Ayushmann Khurrana fulfils his late father’s wish on Mahashivratri, sings a beautiful devotional song

Ayushmann Khurrana’s personal life is also loved by the fans. However, things took a sad turn when Ayushmann’ father passed away last year. Pandit P. Khurana was a renowned astrologer and took his last breath on May 19th after battling heart problems.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 13:35
movie_image: 
Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most well-known actors in the Hindi film industry due to his performances in various and his selection of scripts. The actor has a huge fan base and love him for the characters he has portrayed.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey to become an actor goes a long way and the actor is multi-talented as his experience has taught him a lot. There are times when we get to watch his clips from his starting days when he had participated in MTV Roadies 2 and even emerged victorious in the season.

Also read - Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his wish to work with Jawan director Atlee and be a part of South films

He even auditioned for MYV Popstars and the fans are always watching his progress, pouring out their love for him in the comments. Ayushmann Khuranna is always loved for the characters that he has portrayed as they always stand to break the stereotype.

Other than his professional life, Ayushmann Khurrana’s personal life is also loved by the fans. However, things took a sad turn when Ayushmann’ father passed away last year. Pandit P. Khurana was a renowned astrologer and took his last breath on May 19th after battling heart problems.

Today, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Ayushmann Khurrana has posted an emotional video where he is missing his father. Take a look at the video below:

 

In the caption we can see how Ayushmann Khurrana has wrote that this is the first Mahashivratri without his father. We can see how the actor is fulfilling his dad’s wish by singing a devotional song of Shiva which was originally sung by Pradeep Sharma. The audience is surely loving his version of this song.

Also read - Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana's Remarkable Journey: From Rejections to Five Rs 100-Crore Films

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 
 

Ayushmann Khurrana Aparshakti Khurana Pradeep Sharma Pani Da Rang Vicky Donor Dream Girl Ananya Panday Hindi movies Mahashivratri Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 13:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!
MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses...
Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.Since the beginning...
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi
MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak has sadly passed away.The news came as...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
International Women
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
Laapataa ladies
Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh: Four underrated actors who're great performers
Madgaon Express
Did you know? After the trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express', commuters are excited to travel from Madgaon Express!