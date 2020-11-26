B-Town celebs who follow a strict fitness regime despite respective medical restrictions

MUMBAI: There is no denying that during the lockdown months, we all have put on a little unhealthy weight thanks to binge eating and watching. We all were home after a long time and mummy ka khana was all that we craved for. Plus, we finally had time in our hands to just sit back and relax.

However, not that we have all resumed with our everyday struggle, we better not serve our body with lame excuses. Thinking about whether or not you should cheat on your diet? Well, hold that thought and shoo it away because we are going to take you through the fitness journey of some B-town and you will be inspired (read forced) to throw that chicken burger.

From Tiger Shroff to Shilpa Shetty, there is a couple of fitness enthusiast celebs who host a love-hate relationship with working out. While they love heading to the gym, their bodies expose them to some unbearable pains due to medical reasons. However, this does not stop them from doing what they love the most, working out!

It does not come as easy as one may think for Hrithik Roshan to maintain his Greek God-image. We may swoon over his sharp jawline and toned abs from War, but it is only the actor who knows how much he had to do to get in shape. The actor was diagnosed with Scoliosis when he was 21, then he suffered from a bad knee injury making his joints brittle. The actor also suffered from a hematoma in 2013 and was also suffered a slip disc injury but despite all the medical conditions, he continues to define fitness to us every passing day.

If there is one diva whose workout routine you should make your own, then it should be Sushmita Sen. Aged 45, the actress has a perfect posture despite getting diagnosed with Addison disease in 2014. The actress overcame the disease by performing Nunchaku. Sushmita channelled all her aggression and frustration caused by the disease into her workout and that's the kind of motivation we all need.

During the lockdown months, if there is one celebrity who shelled major fitness goals, then it has to be actor Anil Kapoor. He revealed that for the past 10 years he has been battling Achilles. The doctor suggested surgery but the actor skipped the medical treatment and beat the disease with exercise and diet. He even shared a couple of videos and pictures that are a must-watch!

Shilpa Shetty hosts more than followers on Instagram and each one of them in one way or another asks her about her fitness routine. The leading lady shells fitness goals like no other but not many people know that she suffers from Auto-Immune Disease.

If inspired already, consider this the high time we take our fitness seriously and in case you are lacking any motivation, these B-towners are just the right people for you. Head straight to their Instagram handles, soak in all the motivation, and put on your sports shoes.

Credit: Times Now