Bachchans, Deols, Khans and more film families over three generations in the Indian cinema

MUMBAI : When it comes to cinema, be it Hindi or South Indian, the stories have become a part of the audience lives. Over the years, we have been getting to watch some amazing movies while on the other hand, even the actors and their family members have served us for the entertainment purpose.

Also read - Kiran Rao opens up on separation from Aamir Khan; says, 'We LOVE each other deeply' - Exclusive

Talking about actors and families being served, we already know how the Kapoor family has spent generations in the Hindi movie industry. Now we are here with a list of families with 3 generations who made amazing contributions in the cinema.

Bachchan Family

When it comes to the Bachchan family, we are very much aware about the contributions made by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as both the father and the son are still going strong and giving some amazing performances. Amitabh Bachchan has become the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Even Abhishek Bachchan has been doing well and has become one of the first leading Hindi movie actors who entered the OTT space. Recently, Agastya Nanda, nephew of Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with the Netflix movie The Archies. He is also scheduled to feature in some more upcoming movies.

Kapoor Family

When it comes to the Kapoor family, we all know the how they have really emerged as the face of Hindi movie industry. The family is highly recognized for its contribution and the talent it has introduced. The family is currently on 5th Generation which is Ranbir Kapoor. It all started with Basheshwarnath Kapoor, father of Prithviraj Kapoor who made debut in Awaara. We then saw Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. In the 4th generation we saw Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and now the 5th generation has Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave amazing performance in Animal and Crew respectively while even Karisma Kapoor made her comeback with Murder Mubarak.

Anil Kapoor Family

It all started with Surinder Kapoor who was one of the most well-known movie producer and also served as President of the Film & Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. Surinder Kapoor was cousin of Prithviraj Kapoor who called him to Mumbai to work in the Hindi movie industry. Surinder Kapoor started as secretary of a famous actress from 1950s, Geeta Bali. He has produced movies like Milenge Milenge, No Entry, Pukar, Judaai, Shehzada, Farishta and many more. The family name was then carried on by Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor Marwah. There’s no need for introduction when it comes to these actors. While Anil Kapoor was last seen in the movie Fighter, and Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix movie Murder Mubarak, Boney Kapoor turned into a producer and his latest movie produced is the upcoming movie Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. Boney Kapoor has also appeared in movies like AK vs AK and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Taking on the generation ahead, we have Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, children of Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harshwardhan Kapoor, children of Anil Kapoor and then Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor.

Deol Family

One of the most famous families of the Hindi movie industry, consists of Dharmendra as the first generation who started his career with the movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. We then got to watch Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are still active in the Hindi movie industry where Sunny Deol made his comeback with Gadar 2 and Bobby Deol left a strong mark with his performance in Animal. The actor has become a popular name even in South as he is soon to make his debut in the South movie industry. When talking about Esha Deol, she was last seen in the movie Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. In case of Ahana Deol, she has only featured in some TVCs along with her mother Hema Malini and sister Esha Deol. We then got to see Sunny Deol’s sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol who have made their debut recently with movies Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Dono respectively.

Salman Khan Family

Starting with Salim Khan who is an actor, producer and screenwriter, he started his career with Baraat as an actor in 1960. He was also screen writer for many movies like Do Bhai, Patthar ke Phool, Dil Tera Diwana, Mast Kalandar and many more. After writing many movies solo, Salim Khan teamed up with Javed Akhtar for movies like Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Mr. India and many more. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan became the successors who made their debuts in movies like Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Daraar and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya respectively. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan have started to make their appearances on social media and spotted by the paps. Arhaan Khan has started a Youtube vlog where they invite celebrities and other famous personalities.

Aamir Khan Family

Starting with Nasir Hussain who planted the roots in the industry as a Producer, Director and Screenwriter, he made his debut with the movie Anarkali as a writer. He then made his way into direction in the year 1957 with the movie Tumsa Nahin Dekha. As a producer his debut movie was Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai which released in the year 1961. Later, his nephew Aamir Khan carried on the family name, making his debut with Holi. It was a 1984 movie after which he got his first lead role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. While he started as an actor, he also became a director and a producer for the first time for Taare Zameen Par. Soon, his son Junaid Khan will be seen in an upcoming movie ‘Maharaj’ which will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Roshan Family

Starting with Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan who worked together in many movies. Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in 1979 with movie Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. In 1980, he became a producer for the movie Aap Ke Deewane and in 1987, he became a director as well for the movie Khudgarz. He has directed many movies featuring his son Hrithik Roshan who has now become one of the most loved actors in the industry. Hrithik Roshan made a dhamakedaar debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and really set a mark. He was last seen in the movie Fighter. However, this is not where it stops as we are also getting to see Pashmina Roshan, his niece, marking a strong presence on social media. The actress will be making her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

NTR Family

While talking about families involved in Hindi movie industry, we cannot ignore this one family of talented actors coming from the South movie industry. Starting with N.T. Rama Rao who made his first appearance in the year 1949 in Mana Desam. He got a lot of recognition for his role of Lord Krishna in the movie Maya Bazaar which released in the year 1957. In fact he is known to play many such mythological roles. His eldest son Nandamuri Ramakrishna Sr died in 1962 and Rao founded a film studio Ramakrishna Studios in Nacharam in his memory. However, the family was then succeeded by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Hari Krishna who earned a lot of respect from the audience for their performances in movies. Nandamuri Balakrishna debuted with Tatamma Kala in 1974 while Hari Krishna made his debut with Sri Krishnavataram as a child artist in 1964. The family name is now being carried ahead by Jr. NTR who Ninnu Choodalani in 2001. He was last seen in the movie RRR which was a big hit and he will be soon be seen once again in the movie Devara: Part One.

Also read - Eid 2024: Are you going to miss Salman Khan on the festival this time

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

