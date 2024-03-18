Bad Newz: Karan Johar announces new Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer

MUMBAI : Good Newwz is one of the most entertaining movies in the Hindi movie industry. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. This was a comedy drama movie that was released in the year 2019 and was directed by Raj Mehta under Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Also read - Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

The story revolves around two couples' tryst with IVF. The movie made one of the highest collections in the year of release. The audience showered a lot of love for the movie. Watching Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan together once again on screen was a treat for sure. Meanwhile, watching the fresh pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani was also a fun experience. While the movie was entertaining and extremely hilarious at some points, the movie also gave some serious messages about IVF.

Things are now taking an exciting turn as the makers have now announced a sequel to it. That’s right! Karan Johar has posted an announcement video of his upcoming movie titled ‘Bad Newz’. Take a look at the post below:

We had reported in the morning about Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk coming together for a movie and turns that it was for this movie as we can now see it in the post above. The announcement post sure looks very promising and even the audience seem to be very curious and excited for this upcoming movie. We can’t wait for more updates from the makers for ‘Bad newz’.

Also read - Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.



