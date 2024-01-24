Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan teaser out! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are on a Mission to save the country

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the current to talk of the town, the movie that has amazing cast like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ever since the announcement video was out there was a strong buzz and discussion among the fans and audience for the movie and we have seen many amazing BTS posts which were dropped by different people from the sets which have increased the excitement level of the fans.

Today finally the first ever teaserof the movie is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a octane action thriller. The teaser begins with the Deadly voice of the villain who is all set to destroy the country India, later we see the introduction of our heroes who are said to be from the military Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Later what we see the series of action sequences and the gun fight including the bomb blast where the two heroes are on a mission to save the country.

What drew our attention is not only the powerful combination of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff but also the setup which is created by the director Ali Abbas Zafar and the high octane action scenes. Also another drawing point of the teaser is the great BGM of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

We shall look forward to see some great action coming from the side of these actors as they both are known for their action, also we look forward to see the first look of the actresses from the movie.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

