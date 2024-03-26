Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Alaya F sizzles in her new photo shoot, check it out

MUMBAI: Amongst a lot of upcoming movies, there’s one that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is titled ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

Ever since the audience watched the teaser of the movie, their expectations went high as they wanted to see more of it.

The fans of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have been waiting for this film since the time it was announced. The movie's teaser gave the audience a decent notion of how intense the action and intensity will be.

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which got the audience very excited as they all were waiting to see more of this Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff team.

The trailer received mixed to positive reactions from the audience wherein a lot of the people in audience appreciated Ali Abbas Zafar for the scenes and the action stunts. There were also fans of Akshay Kumar who are now hopeful and looking forward to watching this action avatar of Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, there are also fans of Alaya F who recently watched her in the last released track from the movie ‘Wallah Habibi’ and lost their minds seeing her hot dance moves.

In that case, they were really not prepared for what the actress had in store for them, which was a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video of Alaya F. This showed the actress’ hot and sizzling dance moves which attracted a lot of attention and fans can still not forget while many are re-watching it even now.

While the actress has got them all spellbound with her sizzling hot looks, she is here to dazzle with her new look from the trailer launch event. Take a look at it below:

Surely the actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous and the fans are falling head over heels in love with her.

