Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Major Update! Prithviraj Sukumaran HINTS at a sequel of the movie

MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers announce the most-awaited trailer, check details inside

Right after the movie was announced, there was a wave of excitement among the audience as they were happy to see Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar coming together for a movie. The teaser of the movie was released and the audience started having high hopes from it.

The audience found the prank videos hilarious as they got to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff competing to make scores even. The videos were very much loved for sure and now we are here with more updates from the movie.

The trailer of the movie has been released finally and the audience are liking the trailer. In the trailer, we can see Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main villain. Just the voice of the actor leaves a great impact in the trailer.

The action stunts look pretty impressive and it seems that Akshay Kumar is back this time. Now with a lot of updates we have been getting about the movie, now we are here with another update that will surely excite you.

Prithviraj Sukumaran at the trailer launch event said that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is planned as a franchise like James Bond movies.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff arrive with another dose of fist-thumping desh bhakti

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit-TimesNow