Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar has a hilarious advice for his co actor Tiger Shroff

During the trailer launch of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar has am hilarious advice for his co actor and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 17:24
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI : Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is indeed one of the most anticipated, movies of the year, the movie that has great names like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar and it is one of the biggest releases of 2024. The teaser has been getting a lot of love from the fans and they were waiting for the trailer of the movie.

Today the trailer of the movie was launched and it was launched during the press conference that was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie, we have seen the cast bonded very well during the shoot processes and now there was a hilarious statement coming from the actor Akshay Kumar, for his co actor Tiger Shroff.

Also read-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer out: Miss World Manushi Chhillar dazzles in this Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner

 

 

The question was asked to Akshay Kumar that what advice he would want to give to his co actor and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff, on which Akshay Kumar took a pause and said, “Tiger hamesha ek hi Disha Mein Raha Karo” which means ‘always be at a single direction’. As we know the context was with the actress Disha Patani and this has made all of us laugh, indeed this was one hilarious line coming from the actor Akshay Kumar for Tiger Shroff.

What are your views on this hilarious line of Akshay Kumar and the piece of advice coming from the actor for Tiger Shroff, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar under production AAZ Films, Pooja Entertainment & Films. The movie will be released on 10th April.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff arrive with another dose of fist-thumping desh bhakti

 

 

 

 

 

