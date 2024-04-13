Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy has got the audience hooked

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Also read -Bade Miyan Chote Miyan emerges as Audiences’ first choice garnering 36.33 Cr worldwide collection!

After the announcement of the movie, the audience were excited to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up for an action movie. The audience were having high hopes after watching the teaser of the movie. However, the movie promotions took a unique step by not just releasing teasers and trailers but also showing the fun side of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Even the trailer of the movie was loved by the audience and displayed a good amount of action where Prithviraj Sukumaran completely stole the show it seems.

After a lot of excitement from the audience, their wait was finally over as the movie finally hit the big screens and got some amazing responses from the audience where they appreciated the comedy and the action parts of the movie. While the reviews of the movie are out, we are here to look at the business aspect of the movie. The opening collection of the movie was Rs 36.33 cr worldwide.

It’s been two days since the movie released and on day 2 the movie collected Rs 7 cr India net for all languages. It seems that the movie is doing well and it’ll be exciting to watch how the movie performs on weekends.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan while watching the trailer

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.