Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy has got the audience hooked

After a lot of excitement from the audience, their wait was finally over as the movie finally hit the big screens and got some amazing responses from the audience where they appreciated the comedy and the action parts of the movie. While the reviews of the movie are out, we are here to look at the business aspect of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:10
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Also read -Bade Miyan Chote Miyan emerges as Audiences’ first choice garnering 36.33 Cr worldwide collection!

After the announcement of the movie, the audience were excited to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up for an action movie. The audience were having high hopes after watching the teaser of the movie. However, the movie promotions took a unique step by not just releasing teasers and trailers but also showing the fun side of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Even the trailer of the movie was loved by the audience and displayed a good amount of action where Prithviraj Sukumaran completely stole the show it seems.

After a lot of excitement from the audience, their wait was finally over as the movie finally hit the big screens and got some amazing responses from the audience where they appreciated the comedy and the action parts of the movie. While the reviews of the movie are out, we are here to look at the business aspect of the movie. The opening collection of the movie was Rs 36.33 cr worldwide.

It’s been two days since the movie released and on day 2 the movie collected Rs 7 cr India net for all languages. It seems that the movie is doing well and it’ll be exciting to watch how the movie performs on weekends.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan while watching the trailer

 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

BMCM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Amitabh Bachchan Govinda Madhuri Dixit Sonakshi Sinha Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SHOCKING! Sahiba and Angad were left stunned by Diljeet’s question
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Maidaan box office day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama holds on to audience expectations
MUMBAI: Looks like Ajay Devgn is going to have an amazing year as first he won the hearts of audiences with his...
Udaariyaan SPOILER: Sweet! Ranvijay will now come forward to help Aasma
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy has got the audience hooked
MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Rhymes now in Tamil and Malayalam 
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and its family has always received a lot of love and support from its...
Shark Tank India 3: Founders of P-TAL return cheques to sharks with gratitude and blessings
MUMBAI: The audience's interest in Shark Tank India has maintained even after Season 3 has ended. The program's...
Recent Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan box office day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama holds on to audience expectations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan box office day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama holds on to audience expectations
Nora
Madgaon Express actress Nora Fatehi candidly spoke about her life post film’s success; Says ‘I had to deal with the agencies who exploit the foreigners’
Singham
Trending News Today: From Singham Again postponed to Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss OTT s3- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Desi Boyz
Desi Boyz 2: Fan Fiction! From Ranveer Singh-Vicky Kaushal to Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, here are 5 male duo pairs fans demand for the sequel
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: R Madhavan drops big news for his fans after film's success; Says ‘Not taking up any more Shaitaan roles’
Vikrant Massey
12th Fail: Vikrant Massey shares emotional note as the film marks a new milestone