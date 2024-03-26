Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan while watching the trailer

MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

The trailer of the movie has been released finally and the audience are liking the trailer. In the trailer, we can see Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main villain. The action stunts look pretty impressive and it seems that Akshay Kumar is back this time.

While the trailer of the movie is out, the audience is surely looking at the action scenes, the actors and story but there are also those who are instantly comparing the movie with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Let’s take a closer look at what the netizens have to say for this:

Nitin Iyer – I really loved this trailer. The action looks so good. I bet Ali Abbas Zafar has put a lot of hard work into this. The trailer somehow reminds me of Pathaan.

Rakesh Ojha – The trailer is good but it feels very long, I mean 3 and a half minutes almost. Although the trailer looks pretty good, it takes me directly to Pathaan because it gives me those vibes. I feel the trailer only misses SRK in it.

Naman Sharma – This trailer looks awesome! I should thank Ali Abbas Zafar for bringing Tiger and Akshay together. I bet the movie is going to be great. It looks really good to see these 2 coming together.

Zoya Afroz - Pathaan was the last good movie in this genre I feel and after that I only have hopes with this one. Let’s see what the director has to offer.

Ayub Khan – I just watched the trailer of BMCM and I thought the movie just needs SRK. Like leave Akshay and Tiger out, just bring Pathaan here, it’ll be enough.

What do you think about the trailer of BMCM? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

