Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the OG film? Vashu Bhagnani breaks his silence

MUMBAI: When Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in 1998, it was one of the biggest blockbusters of the time. It had a fantastic star cast that included Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Ramya. Meanwhile, another Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha is all set to hit the big screens.

Also Read- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

Now, Pooja Entertainment’s Vashu Bhagnani who produced the Original BMCM is also backing the one with Akshay-Tiger. He has now opened up about his experience of working with Big B and Govinda. There have been rumours that Govinda overshadowed Big B in the film. Opening up about this, Bhagnani said, “Yes, that’s correct. The whole world used to say this, and if the whole world felt this way, who am I to say otherwise? But the fact is that if Amit Ji wasn’t in the film, Govinda wouldn’t have had the opportunity to shine like he did. It was because of Amit ji that Govinda garnered more appreciation.”

He further said, “I shouldn’t say this openly, but one day, Amit ji said, ‘Yaar maidaan agar khol do hum dono dekhte hain kya hoga (Level the playing field, and then we’ll see what happens).’ But Amit Ji has a different sophistication, and Govinda had his own style. Together, the pair was too good. They could just stand silently and the job would be done.”

Also Read-OMG! Govinda recalls punishing himself for rejecting films worth 100 Crore

BMCM starring Tiger and Akshay will hit cinemas on 10th April and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla