OMG! Govinda recalls punishing himself for rejecting films worth 100 Crore

MUMBAI: Amid the festive excitement gripping Bollywood, actor Govinda, who has been missing from the big screens for almost four years, has made surprising revelations. 

The actor, who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, interacted with the media and said that he has rejected projects worth Rs 100 crores last year. However, the actor said that he had to reject them because the roles were ‘random.’

The Coolie No 1 actor said, “I don’t accept work easily. But the people who think I’m not getting work, I would like to tell them ‘Mujhpe kripa hai Bappa ki’. I have rejected projects worth Rs 100 crore last year.”

Govinda added, “I was slapping myself in front of the mirror because I was not signing any projects. They were offering a lot of money but I didn’t want to do any random roles. I want something that I’ve done in the past. Something of that level.” 

Govinda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Sunita and son Yashvardhan. The family also attended the Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home.

Govinda, who has acted in more than 170 films, made his debut in 1986. He has been a part of hit films like Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Shola Aur Shabnam and Partner among others. The actor was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.

Recently, Gadar 2 actor Ameesha Patel revealed that Govinda was the first choice for the lead in the original film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. 

However, director Anil Sharma rejected the claims and said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “Govinda wasn’t a choice for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. I had done a film called Maharaja with him. One day, I was just narrating the story of Gadar to him and he told me, ‘I can’t do this film.’ He thought that I was narrating the film to him because I wanted to cast him.”

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

