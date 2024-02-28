Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Update: Song Out! Watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff go ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ in this latest song from the movie

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is here with an upcoming Hindi film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha as female leads. Since Tiger Shroff would be starring with Akshay Kumar in the film, it has become a topic of discussion for many fan groups.

The expectations about the action-meter has gone up, especially after watching a glimpse of action earlier where the audience saw Akshay and Tiger in their killer action avatar.

The fans of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have been waiting for this film since the time it was announced. The movie's teaser gave the audience a decent notion of how intense the action and intensity will be. Undoubtedly, the audience was not let down and responded to the post with some incredible comments.

While the fans are waiting for the trailer of the movie to release, the makers have given another treat by releasing a song. That’s right! The other day, the makers had announced that they will be releasing a song from the movie and it’s finally out. The song name is ‘Mast malang Jhoom’ and Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to share the song. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the song, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are giving a good dance performance where later we also get to see Sonakshi Sinha making an appearance. While the performance in the song is good, what seems off is the song and the setting of the song.

The song however sounds great with good bass effect accompanied by dhol beats later. The start of the song surely hooks you up while the lyrics of the song are somehow less but it doesn’t matter as you will still enjoy the song. All-in-all, you will have a good experience listening to the song but make sure to put on your headphones.

