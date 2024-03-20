Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections

MUMBAI: Move Bastar The Naxal Story has been creating a decent buzz much before the movie was released when the teaser was out. The fans were waiting to see yet another power-packed Performance of the actress Adah Sharma after the movie The Kerala Story. Indeed the trailer had hit the chord right and we were convinced with the trailer, but unfortunately when the movie was released it was a clear disappointment.

The movie had got mixed reviews from the fans and audience and got criticized for many departments. We can see the movie is getting rejected by the fans by looking at the collection. Well the movie has collected just 22 lakhs on day 5 which was yesterday and which was a working Tuesday and the total collection made by the movie is around 2.47 crore net in India.

Indeed we see the downfall in the collection by every passing day and something is there which is not at all working in the favour of the movie. It is a clear rejection for the movie Bastar The Naxal Story. Well these are collection made by the movie and what are your views on these collection and how did you like the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

