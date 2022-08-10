BEAUTIFUL! 8 actors for whom age didn't matter and went on to marry late in their lives

Our film and TV actors have left several tongues wagging with their wedding announcements. There are so many actors in the film and TV industry who have found love at a very later stage in their lives.
MUMBAI: Our favourite celebrities have always been quite open about their personal and professional lives. 

Fans are curious to know what is happening in their lives and are often delighted when celebrities share details about themselves and also their families. 

Weddings in the showbiz world are always the talk of the town. 

There are so many actors in the film and TV industry who have found love at a very later stage in their lives. 

These celebs never shied away from walking down the aisle irrespective of their age. 

So, let's take a look at actors and actresses who found love at a later stage in their lives and went on to get married:

1. Ashish Vidyarthi 

The renowned actor is currently in the news as he walks down the aisle for the second time at the age of 60 to Rupali Barua. Ashish found love at this age and he did not hesitate to start his life once again.

2. Kabir Bedi

He raised several eyebrows for dating a woman who is almost 30 years younger than them. Kabir married his longtime ladylove Parveen Dusanjh at the age of 70 a few years ago and they have been living happily ever after. 

3. Suhasini Mulay

The actress is known for playing some memorable roles in many films. Suhasini is one of them who settled down at the age of 60. She tied the knot to Atul Gurtu, a doctor on January 16, 2011. While Suhasini has never been married before but for Atul, this was his second marriage.

4. Urmila Matondkar 

The Rangeela girl gave a pleasant surprise to her fans when she announced her wedding to Mohsin Akhtar at the age of 42. Urmila has been living a good and happy life ever since then. 

5. Preity Zinta 

The dimpled girl walked down the aisle with Gene Goodenough at the age of 41. Preity has been blessed with two kids Jai and Gia whom she welcomed via surrogacy. 

6. Lisa Ray 

The beautiful diva walked down the aisle with ex-management consultant Jason Dehni when she was 40. 

7. Neena Gupta 

Neena's love life has always been the talk of the town. After being unsuccessful in her past relationships and having a child after the wedlock, Neena finally settled down at the age of 43 to a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, Vivek Mishra.

8. Sanjay Dutt

The Khalnayak of the Hindi Cinema went on to walk down the aisle for the third time to Manayata at the age of 48. Sanjay and Manayata have been living a blissful married life. 

