Beautiful! Newly wed Sonnalli Seygall shares priceless unseen pictures from her Mehendi ceremony

Sonnalli has now shared some priceless, stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony where her handsome groom Ashesh Sajnani is also seen.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 10:36
Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The gorgeous actress is finally a married woman! She tied the knot with her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani and looked stunning in a light pink embroidered saree with spectacular jewelry to add to her bridal look.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress has now opened up about her hush hush wedding. She told an entertainment portal, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

Sonnalli has now shared some priceless, stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony where her handsome groom Ashesh Sajnani is also seen. While Sonnalli looked gorgeous in a mustard colored kurta with mirror work, her handsome groom wore an embroidered red kurta pajama. She captioned the pictures, “Mehendi ni mehendi’ Check out the pictures below;

The news of Sonnalli and Ashesh dating surfaced last year in December. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 10:36

