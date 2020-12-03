Besharam Bewaffa song: Actor Siddharth Gupta speaks about his latest video and co-star Divya Khosla Kumar

MUMBAI: Siddharth Gupta, who was earlier seen in Alt Balaji’s web series Ragini MMS Returns in the year 2017 and was loved by the fans all over, the actor was also in the Bollywood movie Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi in the year 2014, later we have seen him in a video song titled Vaaste which was a massive hit across social media and the song touched the views in billions.

Well, now the actor is back again with another amazing song titled Besharam Bewaffa and this time with none other than Divya Khosla Kumar, Team TellyChakkar got an Exclusive chance to speak with the actor with regards to the song and his projects, while interacting with us the actor expressed his excitement for his latest song Besharam Bewaffa and said it was amazing while shooting the song, but also having said several precautions were taken while the shooting process was on and loved the entries journey of the song Besharam Bewaffa.

And talking abbot co-star in the song Divya Khosla Kumar, the actor said it was amazing to work with such an amazing talent Divya Khosla Kumar, and said there so much to learn from her, and made a special statement saying that fans know Divya has a beautiful face but she one of the most talented and hardworking actresses he has ever seen.

And talking about the song the actor said, this song is very different from Vaaste and this song has a very special message for all the fans out there, especially during these tough times that no matter however tough the situation becomes in life never take any drastic decision and always stay positive in life.

Also talking about his upcoming projects the actor revealed there are few good news that the actor will announce soon, and roughly revealed that if everything goes well, he will be seen in a video song and a movie in the future.

Here is the full song:

If you have heard that song, share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

