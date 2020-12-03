Shakti Kapoor reacts on not being a part of Coolie No 1 remake, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Coolie No. 1, the 1995 Govinda movie holds a very place in our hearts, and now we see the remake of the movie is out, actor Shakti Kapoor has spoken about Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1 remake and how he failed to be a part of it. Shakti played Goverdhan in the original David Dhawan film.

Shakti said he is not a part of the Coolie No. 1, also helmed by David, because by the time he called the director, the film was done. “I called up to say I want to be in Coolie No. 1 but it was too late. I would have done any role for David and I always will. Varun meri godh mein bada hua hai (Varun has grown up in front of my eyes); he is such an intense actor who has a range.”

In a conversation with the leading media portal, Shakti said he would have done any role for David. “I can’t wait for December 25 to see Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1. I am going to see the film soonest. David is a maker who won’t leave his film until he is satisfied in all respects. So we can rest assured that it must be a nice film. Plus, I am sure he will have some surprise in this one- something different from the original that he made 25 years ago.”

Earlier, Sara had spoken about filling Karisma’s shoes in the remake. “It’s been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that’s in the film at opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn’t be fun and wouldn’t be possible.”

