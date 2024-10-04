Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata

MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and the audience loved it very much. Now, there has been a lot of buzz around the third part of the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It was revealed earlier that the movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri and will also bring back Vidya Balan who was a pivotal part of the first instalment. Even Madhuri Dixit has been roped in this time.

Earlier, we reported to you about how the movie is about to start. Well, the shooting has commenced and be it the actors or be it the director Anees Bazmee, they are all keeping us updated with the progress of the movie. The first schedule of the movie was in Mumbai and now the Mumbai is over. The cast and crew has now moved to Kolkata where the next schedule for shoot has begun. Earlier, we saw Kartik Aaryan in his Rooh Baba avatar.

Recently, a video gone viral where we can see Kartik Aaryan having a meal in a café while a huge crowd of his fans are all calling him out. Now, the actor has posted a picture where he is seen stepping out in public in his Rooh Baba avatar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has become a memorable movie and be it the story or the characters, it was all loved and is still enjoyed by the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa released on 12th October, 2007. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan and it featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel and many more.

