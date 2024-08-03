Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside

It is surely exciting for the fans to know that finally the shooting for this movie will begin and soon we will get more updates about the movie. Kartik Aaryan has recently completed the shoot for his upcoming Kabir Khan movie ‘Chandu Champion’. Now the actor is all set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and the audience loved it very much. Now, there has been a lot of buzz around the third part of the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It was revealed earlier that the movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri and will also bring back Vidya Balan who was a pivotal part of the first instalment. Even Madhuri Dixit has been roped in this time.

Now according to Pinkvilla, the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will commence tomorrow (8th March, 2024) in Mumbai and Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan will join the 8-day-schedule. Earlier as we got to know that Triptii Dimri will also be seen in the movie, the actress will soon join the shooting.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has become a memorable movie and be it the story or the characters, it was all loved and is still enjoyed by the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa released on 12th October, 2007. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan and it featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel and many more.

What do you think about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

