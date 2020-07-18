Big B thanks well-wishers, fans for 'unstinting love

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took to Instagram and thanked everyone who has been praying for speedy recovery, and showering well wishes, ever since four members of the Bachchan family were diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, tested positive for the coronavirus over the past weekend.

While Big B and Abhishek were admitted in Nanavati Hospital last weekend, late night news on Friday stated that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also been hospitalised in the same facility.

Expressing his gratitude to all well-wishers, Big B pointed out that individual responses are not possible due the restrictive protocols of the hospital.

(Also Read: Big B remembers '47 years of Zanjeer' amid 'no schedule syndrome' of lockdown)

"In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever," Big B wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen with son Abhishek. Bachchan senior strikes a smiling pose in the frame.

Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented: "Prayers are with you."

Actor Dino Morea commented: "God bless you."

Big B had posted a similar note of thanks for all well-wishers along with a picture of deities on Thursday night on Twitter.

(Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Prays From The Hospital Big B Tweets)