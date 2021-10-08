Big Development! Huge setback for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan as the Magistrate court rejects bail applications of the star kid and two others

MUMBAI: Today Aryan Khan’s bail plea was heard in magistrate court where his lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued his best but the court rejected his bail plea and even the other two accused.

Aryan was detained by NCB officials as he was caught in the Mumbai Cruise ship raid where high quality drugs were found on the ship.

The star kid was questioned and interrogated for over a week and yesterday during the court hearing the judge didn’t extend the custody of NCB but sent Aryan and the two accused to fourteen-day judicial custody with the permission of meeting his family.

Today his lawyer had applied for an interim bail but now that two has been denied by the Magistrate court.

Aryan and the other two accused before the hearing itself were sent to the Arthur Jail and will be there for the next fourteen days until the next court hearing.

In today's bail plea, Satish (Aryan’s lawyer) told the court that he is not saying that the offence is bailable or not, assuming its non – bailable my submission has been based on all judgements.

While the defense lawyer ASG Singh argues that it will have to be considered how influential the people are and if there is a chance of tampering. He further states that this is not an isolated case and any sort of protection in the nature of bail would hamper investigation.

The arguments for today and yesterday’s trial went for a long time and in the end it came as a huge setback for Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Whenever the next hearing would probably be after fourteen days and once again Aryan’s lawyer will fight the case to the best of this capacity and would try to grant bail to the young lad.

