Mumbai cruise drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 7 other accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

MUMBAI: The Mumbai cruise drug case is grabbing all the attention across the social media. Fans of Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan have been eagerly waiting since today was the hearing of the star kid's custody.

And now, the latest news is that Aryan has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Yes, you heard right. Aryan and the 7 other accused have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, argued that there were so many people present at that party, then why were only 8 arrests made? He also stated that Aryan was picked up right from the entrance before entering. He was invited as the chief guest and there was no mention of the rave party and he was unaware of the same.

On the other hand, NCB argued that they would require Aryan's custody to confront the accused with Achit Kumar.

Hearing both sides, the court has remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody along with the others.

The case has been sent to the sessions court. Satish Maneshinde had filed for interim bail and full bail for his client. Arbaaz Merchantt's lawyer had also filed for bail.

