BIG Update! Daler Mehndi convicted for 2 years in 19-year-old human trafficking case, deets inside

The Patiala Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced to two years imprisonment to singer Daler Mehndi in a 19-year-old human trafficking case that included his elder brother Shamsher Mehndi

MUMBAI: Singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. The Patiala Sessions Court on Thursday upheld 2018 verdict by a trial court sentencing Daler Mehndi to two years imprisonment in the 19-year-old human trafficking case. The court convicted Daler Mehndi in the case related to pigeon pelting in 2003.

On 19 September 2003, Shamsher Mehndi, elder brother of Daler Mehndi, was accused of illegally taking people abroad through pigeon pelting music bands, following which an FIR was registered in the case. Daler Mehndi's name also came up in this case during the investigation.

The singer was out on bail and was immediately arrested as per the court's orders. According to reports, the complainants had alleged that Daler and his brother took 'passage money' from them and promised to migrate them to US and Canada.

A case was registered against him in 2003 and after 15 years in 2018, the lower court sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment, which has now been upheld by the sessions court as well. However, Daler Mehndi, as per the rules, has the option to challenge the verdict in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Latest Video