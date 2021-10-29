BIG UPDATE! Mumbai Cruise Drug Case: Actress Juhi Chawla signs Rs 1 Lakh BAIL SURETY for Aryan Khan’s release

MUMBAI: Actress Juhi Chawla, who is a close friend to SRK signed the ₹ 1 Lakh bond for Aryan Khan’s release at the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) as per the Bombay High Court’s order.

Juhi was the surety for Aryan Khan, as Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

As the Bombay high court on Friday released the bail conditions for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, Aryan's lawyers started preparing for the paperwork as they have to reach Arthur Road jail by 5.30pm to ensure that Aryan walks out of the jail by today.

"Juhi Chawla is the surety. Her name is on the passport. Aadhaar card is there," Maneshinde presented Aryan Khan's surety while Juhi Chawla entered the witness box. Maneshinde also appealed to the court to release Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, though he was not appearing for them. "The same thing happened in Rhea Chakraborty's case. Once she was out, everyone got bail," Maneshinde said.

After the NDPS court verified the documents of Juhi Chawla, she proceeded to the department to complete the remaining formalities. As the formalities were completed by 5pm, Maneshinde said outside the NDPS court, “Bail formalities are completed. Surety of Juhi Chawla has been accepted. We are moving ahead. You will soon see Aryan out. Juhi Chawla has known him since birth. Juhi Chawla is signing the bail bonds."

Apart from conditions like Aryan will have to surrender passport and will have to report to the NCB office every Friday, the three were asked to submit a surety of ₹1 lakh.

