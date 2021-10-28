Shocking Revelation! SRK’s son Aryan Khan was booked for POSSESSION of drugs, not consumption, claimed ASG Anil Singh

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court resumed the bail hearing on the drug case involving Aryan Singh, the son of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. The hearing that entered its third day today, saw Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh representing the Narcotics Control Bureau, arguing their case.

While Aryan's legal team have maintained that the NCB did not find any drugs in the star kid’s possession nor could they prove that he consumed any, the ASG, in his argument on Thursday said, " Our case is not of consumption but of possession."

Also Read: Big update! Kiran Gosavi who clicked selfie with Aryan Khan gets arrested by Pune Police

Singh further said that Aryan's lawyers have argued bail is a rule, but that is not the case under the NDPS Act. “Bail is not a rule. Supreme court judgements say under NDPS act, bail is not the rule, but an exception. The SC says it is a heinous crime worse than culpable homicide and has to be dealt with stringently,” he said.

“If a person might have not committed a crime but attempted it, that itself is a crime,” the ASG said.

Also read: BIG DEVELOPMENT! Bombay high court adjourns Aryan Khan’s bail plea; hearing to continue tomorrow at 2: 30 pm; Arbaaz Merchant confesses to having consumed drugs with Aryan

However, Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, making his final arguments on behalf of Aryan, said he knew nobody on the ship except Arbaaz and Achit. "Achit was arrested after four days. He was said to be a dealer and had 2.4 grams (of drug), but a dealer should have 200gm," Rohatgi said.

Responding to Rohatgi’s argument that no test was done on Aryan and hence, the arrest was wrong, Singh said if there was no consumption, why should the test be conducted. “My case is of possession. You were found in possession. Aryan Khan was found in conscious possession of contraband. He has accepted it in his statement and panchnama.

Credit: ETimes