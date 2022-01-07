BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves a plea before special NDPS court for THIS reason

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and has Atlee’s Jawaan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in pipeline

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who got a clean chit from the NCB in last year's drugs-on-crime case, on Thursday moved a plea before a special NDPS court, seeking return of his passport.

The court directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a reply and posted the matter for hearing on July 13. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in early October last year in the high-profile drugs case, but the probe agency didn't name him as an accused in a charge-sheet filed in May.

The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to "lack of sufficient evidence". Aryan Khan had submitted his passport in the court as per his bail conditions. On Thursday, he moved an application in the special court, through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, seeking the return of his passport, citing the charge-sheet that does not name him.

The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan Khan spent over 20 days in prison before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Credit: Etimes

