BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly asks PM Modi why Sushant Singh Rajput was not invited into PM house event

MUMABI: Actress-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly has been among one of those famous personalities who are demanding CBI probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She has been relentlessly tweeting about the same, wanting justice for Sushant. On MS Dhoni’s birthday, she not only wished the cricketer, but also shared videos of Dhoni with Sushant from back when the actor was shooting for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. This time around, Roopa Ganguly raised a few questions about there being no pictures of Sushant in certain meetings between our Honorable PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood stars.

In her tweets, Roopa Ganguly pointed out that Sushant Singh Rajput was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi, which took place in May 2019. However, she mentioned that he wasn’t present in pictures of meetings that happened around December 2018. Her tweet read, “Hon'ble PM met artist from Bollywood how many times between December 2018 and January 2019 ?” She further continued, “Why are there no #pictures of #sushant in these meets? Did media leave him out or was too shy to be photographed?”

“Our Hon'ble PM is always interested in meeting #brilliant #futuristic minds. This is a footage of his oath taking ceremony where #sushant is present #cbiforsushant,” wrote Roopa Ganguly. She further thanked PM Narendra Modi for having Sushant there. “One must know that the Invitees for the swearing-in of our Hon'ble PM for the oath taking day is drawn up by @PMOIndiaThank you for having our #brilliant #humble and #positive #SushanthSinghRajput there#cbiforsushant @[email protected]”

Another tweet by Roopa Ganguly read, “Who organized and coordinated such meets between our Hon'ble PM and a list of personalities from #Bollywood ? Meeting the Hon'ble PM requires procedures and I'm sure a brilliant mind like him wasn't left out. Who organized this list?”

Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra were among the celebrities present at Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

