Blessings! Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra says she is “very happy” for Parineeti and Raghav Chadha, ahead of their engagement

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has given her blessings to the couple and said she is happy for them.
MUMBAI:    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple will be getting engaged today and friends and family are sure to be there. Pari’s cousin Priyanka has arrived in Delhi too for the engagement.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has given her blessings to the couple and said she is happy for them. She told a news portal, “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings.” 

Parineeti is the daughter of Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She is the first cousin of Priyanka. Parineeti’s younger brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra are looking after the food arrangements for the engagement today.

The engagement ceremony will be held at 5pm at Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. Some of the guests expected to be there include Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Also part of the guest list will be Pari’s best friend former tennis player Sania Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with designer Manish Malhotra. 

Pari and Raghav reportedly met when they were studying together at London School of Economics. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Capsule Gill opposite Akshay Kumar. Priyanka is currently seen in the OTT series Citadel. She will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- HindustanTimes


 

