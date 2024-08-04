Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap team up for an UPCOMING gritty action movie

MUMBAI : Bobby Deol started his career as a child artist in the movie Dharam Veer which released in the year 1977 and featured his father Dharmendra as one of the leads. He then made his lead role debut in the romantic action movie Barsaat which released in the year 1995. Bobby Deol was cast opposite Twinkle Khanna.

While the actor made his name with his acting contributions in movies like Soldier, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Bichhoo, Badal and some more, there came a time when he took a long break from movies and the audience missed him on screen. The audience surely enjoyed watching him in movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana (1 and 2), Poster Boys and Apne.

However, the actor made a real comeback with his performance in Race 3 where he played a negative role. His performance got a good response as the audience had not seen this side of the actor. Later in the year 2020, he made his OTT debut with series like Aashram and Class of ’83. At the end of 2023, the audience got to see Bobby Deol’s wild avatar in the movie Animal where once again he was seen in a negative role.

The actor will now be seen making a South movie debut with the upcoming Suriya starrer Kanguva but this is not where it ends as after his success of Animal, the actor has garnered lot of attention. So now there are reports that Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol will be teaming up for an upcoming gritty thriller based on true events that revolve around a man who gets involved in a false rape case.

It will be really exciting to see Bobby Deol in this upcoming movie.

