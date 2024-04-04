Bobby Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Saif Ali Khan and 4 more actors to make their South movie debut this year

MUMBAI: Recently, we have seen an amalgamation of various regional movie industries with Hindi movie industry. Most of the part of this mix and merge is between South Indian cinema and Hindi movie cinema with actors and directors making their way to entertain a set of new audience.

We earlier saw Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2 and then again in Leo which was an LCU movie. On the other hand, we also got to watch South director Atlee teaming up with SRK for Jawan which was a massive hit. Things are moving ahead now as there are more actors from the Hindi movie industry who will soon be making their debut in the South Movie industry. Take a look at the list below:

Emraan Hashmi

The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 playing a negative role and since then the fans have been asking to see more of it. It was announced earlier that the actor will be playing a negative role in the South movie ‘They Call Him The OG’ which will mark his debut in the South movie industry. The movie will star Pawan Kalyan and Sriya Reddy. The movie is said to be released this September. Check out Emraan Hashmi’s look from the movie:

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol left the audience awestruck with his powerful performance in the 2023 movie Animal where he played the negative role. The performance earned him a lot of praise but the audience couldn’t hold back their excitement after his first look from his upcoming movie Kanguva was revealed on his birthday. Kanguva stars Suriya and marks the debut of Bobby Deol in South Indian movie industry. The movie is set to be released in late 2024 however the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. However, the teaser of the movie was released recently. Check it out:

Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

When talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she was last seen in Bawaal where she was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. However, she has a very strong social media presence and her videos with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and latest photo shoots keep trending on social media frequently. With such beautiful eyes, a hot bod and looks to die for, there’s no doubt that she has all the attention. The actress is soon going to make her way to entertain the audience in South India movies and is going to mark her debt in Devara: Part One which is going to be a Pan-India movie starring Jr. NTR. Interestingly, this movie will also mark debut for Saif Ali Khan who was last seen in Adipurush as Lankesh. The movie is set to release on 10th October this year and it’ll be interesting to watch the actors in a different avatars. In addition to Devara: Part one, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Ram Charan movie RC16.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was last seen in Yodha where she clearly left the audience in awe with her performance. The movie also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. After her power-packed performance in the Dharma movie, the actress is all set to make her debut with Kalki 2898 AD which has a great cast of actors like Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati. It is said that even SS Rajamouli will make an appearance in the movie. However, the actress will be seen once again the Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja has made a name for himself by giving some strong performances. The actor has mainly appeared in the OTT space and was last seen in the movie Yodha as Rafiq. The actor will make his South movie debut with Hello Mummy which will also star Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The release date of this comedy will be revealed soon.

Shanaya Kapoor

Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore will star Mohanlal and will also mark the debut of Shanaya Kapoor. Recently there were reports that she will be starring Student Of The Year 3 which will be an OTT series and not a movie. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, Vrushabha is set to release this year some time.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.