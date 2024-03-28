Bobby Deol to play a villain in Alia Bhatt starrer YRF’s spy Universe, after Animal

MUMBAI : Professionally, Bobby Deol has been doing exceptionally well. The dashing Bollywood heartthrob has been enjoying tremendous success since his part in the movie Animal. Following in the footsteps of his brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra, Bobby Deol made his acting debut in the 1995 movie Barsaat. Following this, he appeared in a number of movies, including Ajnabee, Humraaz, Soldier, Apne, Race 3, Housefull 4, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Also Read-Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

There is some more fantastic news for Bobby’s fans. The actor will be part of the much anticipated YRF Spy Universe. Earlier it was reported that Alia Bhatt and Shrvari Wagh will be playing the female leads in the film. After Animal, Bobby will be showing his nasty and brutal side as a villain once again in this Aditya Chopra produced action film.

A source close to the development said, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”

Speaking about the Shiv Rawail directorial, the source further said, “There's a special look for Bobby in the film.”

Also Read-Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

This untitled film will be the seventh in the Spy Universe apart from Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla