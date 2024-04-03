Bollywood celebrities encouraging students on Instagram

Explore how celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Vijay Deverakonda are engaging with fans on Instagram, encouraging them to study hard for their exams and showing support through comments on their posts.
Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI : Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, have become a hub for interaction between celebrities and their fans. A recent trend on Instagram has seen teenagers and Gen Zers seeking encouragement from their favourite celebrities, especially during exam season.

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, and cricketer Shubman Gill have been actively engaging with fans' posts, providing motivation and support for their exams. Fans are posting reels and videos, pledging to start studying if their favourite celebrity comments on their post.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his roles in films like "Arjun Reddy," surprised fans with his comment, promising to meet a fan if they achieve 90% in their exams. The comment garnered immense popularity, receiving over 8,69,609 likes, showcasing the impact celebrities can have on their fans.

Kiara Advani also joined the trend, responding to a fan's post with a message encouraging them to study hard and give their best. Similarly, Alia Bhatt engaged with a fan's reel, humorously acknowledging their pledge to start preparing for exams if she commented on the post.

Cricketer Shubman Gill also participated in the trend, playfully urging a fan to begin studying in response to their video pledge. The post featuring Gill's comment received over 61 million views and 1.7 million likes, highlighting the enthusiasm of fans to receive encouragement from their idols.

These interactions between celebrities and fans not only provide motivation for students but also showcase the supportive and engaging nature of celebrities on social media. As exams become the new hot trend on Instagram, fans eagerly anticipate the next viral trend that may inspire them to celebrate their exam successes.

