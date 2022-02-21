Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s witty responses to fans on Twitter are unmissable; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has a crazy fan following. Fans love her not just for her craft but also personality. Her adorable and bubbly personality won the hearts of the audience. She rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss.

The singer-actress is eventually getting back to her public life and reconnecting with fans post the demise of her good friend Sidharth Shukla last year. The actress did a Twitter chat with her fans on Sunday and delighted them with her witty responses.

On social media, a fan told her, "Maine apna lecture chord dia...library Mai baith krr Sana ke reply ka wait krri hu...Love [email protected]_gill. To this, the actress replied, "Sunday ko bhi lecture? Time kitna kharaab ho gya hai." Another one asked her to wish him well for his exams. To this Shehnaaz, joked, "Mere reply se kahi fail mat ho jana. Pass hone jitna padh le. All the best u can do it." She asked another user who wanted to hug her as he was keeping unwell to 'Maintain 6 feet distance'. She added, "You don’t need Valentine, you need quarantine." When another one told her how she is being scolded by her mother, Shehnaaz said, "Mummiooooo ka toh kaam hi hai dantna."

@ishehnaaz_gill kahi apki blood group B positive toh nhi ? Kyunki mujhe lgta hai humara khoon ka rishta hai koi

Love Like Shehnaaz #ShehnaazGill — All About Sidnaaz (@AllSidnaaz) February 20, 2022

Kasam nhi parathe ke saath butter kha — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Ek reply ki kimat tum kya jano shehnaaz babu@ishehnaaz_gill

Love like shehnaaz — SHEHNAAZ GILL (@cutie_shehnaaz) February 20, 2022

Shehnaaz Tum Mera Reply Dena Charahi Hoo But De Nahi Sakrahi Hai Naa..??

Sharmao math dedo #ShehnaazGiII

Love Like Shehnaaz — shehnaaz_fanboyy (@shehnaaz_fann1) February 20, 2022

Maine apna lecture chord dia ..library Mai baith krr Sana ke reply ka wait krri hu

Love u @ishehnaaz_gill#ShehnaazGill

Love Like Shehnaaz — Dr Rangat (@DR38294244) February 20, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, made headlines in January after she appeared on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. She interacted with host Salman Khan and the two also remembered Sidharth fondly. Not just this, Shehnaaz also paid a tribute to Sidharth. Later, Shehnaaz was spotted on the sets of Shilpa Shetty's upcoming show.

