Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s witty responses to fans on Twitter are unmissable; CHECK OUT

Shehnaaz Gill has a crazy fan following. Fans love her not just for her craft but also personality. The actress did a Twitter chat with her fans on Sunday and delighted them with her replies.

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
21 Feb 2022 05:51 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has a crazy fan following. Fans love her not just for her craft but also personality. Her adorable and bubbly personality won the hearts of the audience. She rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss.

The singer-actress is eventually getting back to her public life and reconnecting with fans post the demise of her good friend Sidharth Shukla last year. The actress did a Twitter chat with her fans on Sunday and delighted them with her witty responses.

On social media, a fan told her, "Maine apna lecture chord dia...library Mai baith krr Sana ke reply ka wait krri hu...Love [email protected]_gill. To this, the actress replied, "Sunday ko bhi lecture? Time kitna kharaab ho gya hai." Another one asked her to wish him well for his exams. To this Shehnaaz, joked, "Mere reply se kahi fail mat ho jana. Pass hone jitna padh le. All the best u can do it." She asked another user who wanted to hug her as he was keeping unwell to 'Maintain 6 feet distance'. She added, "You don’t need Valentine, you need quarantine." When another one told her how she is being scolded by her mother, Shehnaaz said, "Mummiooooo ka toh kaam hi hai dantna."

Check out.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, made headlines in January after she appeared on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. She interacted with host Salman Khan and the two also remembered Sidharth fondly. Not just this, Shehnaaz also paid a tribute to Sidharth. Later, Shehnaaz was spotted on the sets of Shilpa Shetty's upcoming show.

