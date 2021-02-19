Bollywood to introduce a copverse, a spyverse, a comicverse, a superverse and a ghostverse, Read for deets

MUMBAI: The world of superheroes in Avengers has pushed Bollywood towards thinking out of the box and come up with multiple universes by crossovers of films set against similar backdrops.

While Rohit Shetty became the first in B-Town to announce his plans of making a cop-universe with a crossover between Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba and Akshay Kumar in and as Sooryavanshi entering the world of cops, that started with Ajay Devgn in and as Singham, we are on the verge of seeing many more following the party.

Reportedly, the climax of Sooryavanshi would lead to Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn taking the charge to get hold of Jackie Shroff, who is one of the main antagonists of Sooryavanshi.

While a timeline of these shoots is yet to be decided, though there is a toss with Golmaal 5, we hear that Singham 3 might in all possibilities be Rohit’s next directorial for the big screen after Cirkus, which is expected to arrive sometime in late 2022.

Singham 3 will finally lead to an action-packed SSS, with all the three cops coming together for a massive mission taking on the most powerful antagonist. The basic idea and storyboard for both Golmaal 5 and Singham 3 have been locked.

Dinesh Vijan on the other hand is creating an ambitious horror-comedy universe with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and another A-List female star who will be joining the gang. The horror universe started with Stree in 2018 and the follow up to that is Roohi, Bhediya and Munjha (a prequel to Stree) in the same order before all the stories come together for a monster-packed finale. This is among the most unique crossover, probably happening for the first time in the world.

Moving on, Aditya Chopra is also creating his own spy universe which might end up being the 'biggest of the lot' with the likes of Salman Khan as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, Katrina Kaif as 'Zoya' and Deepika Padukone as another special agent, who would come together in the finale of this spy-universe.

While Tiger 3 is gearing up for an Eid 2022 opening, Pathan will be an early 2022 release at the box-office (more on this soon).

If our sources are to be believed, the next plan after Tiger 3 is a massive crossover with all the aforementioned actors coming together, however, a confirmation is still awaited. Even in terms of budget, this universe will be by far the biggest as Adi is planning to take things to the next level in the post-Covid world by creating spectacles after spectacles.

Ali Abbas Zafar on the other hand is planning his own superhero universe with Katrina Kaif as Super Soldier and Ranveer Singh as Mr. India. However, it’s all work-in-progress at the moment.

The filmmaker has envisioned two more superheroes - one the world of mythology and other against the backdrop of the Indian army. It’s all in a very nascent stage at the moment and one will hear more about this epic world of superheroes once all the ideas are on paper.

To date, apart from Katrina, no actor has officially come on board the franchise. However, things will move at a quick pace from the second half of the year once Katrina's film goes on the floors.

Also, there is a comedy universe in the making, which we can’t speak about at the moment. But be assured, it is going to see some of the biggest names of the industry come together for an epic scenario that results from the comedy of errors and we might get a glimpse of that soon. There’s also a Housefull universe in the making by producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, wherein he plans to bring the actors from all the four Housefull films under one roof for Housefull 5.

