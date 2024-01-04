Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated No Entry 2, a follow-up to the 2005 smash blockbuster film No Entry, starring Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor stars Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee, and producer Boney Kapoor will serve in that capacity.

However, the Kapoor family has experienced some unanticipated emotions as a result of the casting news. Anil Kapoor expressed his dissatisfaction upon hearing that he was left out of the cast of the sequel. The actor was surprised that he wasn't included in the production because he was eager to participate in the sequel. The movie's producer, Boney Kapoor, disclosed in an interview with Rudrani Chattoraj that his brother, Anil, hasn't spoken to him appropriately since the information was released.

speaking exclusively to Zoom, shed light on the situation, saying, "Before I could

tell my brother Anil Kapoor about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got

angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I

i know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I

wanted to explain why I did what I did."

Explaining his casting choices, Boney Kapoor said, "Varun Dhawan and Arjun

Kapoor are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit

Dosanjh is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it

relevant in today's time. That's why I did this casting."

Despite his efforts to justify the casting decisions, Boney revealed that his

relationship with Anil has been strained as a result. "In the process, my brother is

still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let's see," he stated

hoping for a reunion with Anil. Regarding No Entry 2, filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently disclosed in an interview that he will begin filming the movie in 2025.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

