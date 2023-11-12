Box office! Animal crosses 400 crore at domestic market, whereas Sam Bahadur continues to struggle

Movie Animal continues to win the hearts all over whereas movie Sam Bahadur is struggling in terms of numbers
Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some brilliant response from the fans all over, the movie that is directed by Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has great talents like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, the movie is breaking all the BO records by every passing days, and on the other hand movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is falling             falt by passing days and it is getting mixed reviews from the fans. Having said that, let us see the collections made by these movies till date.

Movie Animal had a solid 2nd weekend the movie has collected 35.73 crore on day 10 taking the total upto 432.58 crore net in India across all languages. The movie has collected around 660 crores at global level. Indeed this shows the buzz and craze of the movie among the fans and no doubt the actor Ranbir Kapoor is the youngest superstar who has managed to get such good footfalls at theatres.

Also read-Animal: Must Read! Bobby Deol breaks silence on the strong reactions to the film, says “Somewhere people can identify with it”

Movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the movie is struggling in terms of numbers, the movie has collected 7.79 crores on its second Sunday which is a decent amount and total collection made by movie 54.84 crores.

Well it will be exciting to see where the numbers of the movie Animal will reach as it is already breaking records by every passing days, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-OMG! Animal: Tripti Dimri opens up on her parent's reactions to intimate scenes in the film; Says ‘My parents got a little taken aback’

