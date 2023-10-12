Animal: Must Read! Bobby Deol breaks silence on the strong reactions to the film, says “Somewhere people can identify with it”

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

The film that released on 1st December has already made over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The Ranbir KApoor starrer has been a game changer for Bobby Deol who was seen after a long time in a never before seen negative role. His role was quite short but created an incredible impact in the minds of the audience. The film has got some polarizing and strong reactions, some even calling it misogynistic. 

Bobby has now opened up about this saying, “Filmmakers create stories for people to be entertained. This kind of toxicity and all of this exists in our society… Somewhere people can identify with it. But there will always be people who won’t like it, nothing can be liked by every individual… I think we are entertainers and we want to do different kinds of genres. That’s how I look at it.”

He added, “I was not put into a situation where I was not convinced or had to be convinced or felt awkward. I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way.”

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 12:00

