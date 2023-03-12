Box office! Animal crosses the mark of 100 crore in just 2 days, whereas Sam Bahadur is struggling, here are the collection

MUMBAI: It's time for actor Ranbir Kapoor to shine all over the nation with his movie Animal, the actor and his movie is getting some brilliant response not only from the fans all over but also from the critics. Animal directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri along with RK. The movie is rewriting the scrip of success at the box office, whereas movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal is struggling to get numbers. Check out the collection of these movies.

Movie Animal is breaking all the box office records, the movie has collected around 65.55 crores on its day 2, which was yesterday in all languages, the total collection made by movie is just two days is 130 crores across languages. The movie has crossed the mark of 100 crore in just 2 days, and the collection that will come on Sunday will much higher, the analyst says.

Whereas on the other hand Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, is struggling hard to get collection, the movie is getting great response from the fans especially for Kaushal's performance, the movie has collected strictly decent amount of 9 crore yesterday on its day2 taking the total collection upto 15.25 crore. We can the rise in collection From day 1 and we look forward to see how the movie will go ahead in terms on numbers.

Indeed the the collection of movie Animal is surprising every one and we see till where the movie will go, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

