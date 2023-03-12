Must read! MC Stan shares his opinion on Bollywood songs, revealing it to be sounding 'commercial'

Rap sensation MC Stan made his playback singing debut in Salman Khan’s film Farrey recently.
MUMBAI: Rap sensation MC Stan made his playback singing debut in Salman Khan’s film Farrey recently. “Salman Khan’s manager Nadeem bhai called me and told me that they wanted me to do a song in Farrey, as it is for the young gen. It is my debut song, and I am and will always be grateful to him for the opportunity. I am doing it because he asked me to. After doing this playback rap, I feel ki mai ek proper gaana bana sakta hu, so mai apne aane wale Bollywood project mai vohi karunga,” Stan tells us, sharing how the opportunity came through.

Also read - Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan's overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

“Initially, they called me to watch the whole film, to understand and then record the song. I wrote the song for Alizeh’s character. And, interestingly, it took me just 15 minutes to write and record the song. Mai samjh paaya tha uss young gen point ko tab,” the 24-year-old states.

Stan, known for his independent and non-conformist approach to music, wants to go with flow with his future projects. “I don’t know meri kismat mai kya likha hai, mai bas kaam karta jaraha hu. If I am getting Salman bhai’s film, then I’m sure much more is written for me in the future. Mujhe kabhi nahi lagta tha mai commercial film mein kabhi kaam karpaunga, but now I know that I can do it,” says the rapper.

Expressing his views on the commercialisation of Bollywood songs, he shares that he isn’t fond of the “modification of his original beats”. “I don’t understand why Bollywood songs have to sound so commercial. When I sent the recording of the rap on my beat, how it is actually done, they (music directors) changed the beat’s vibe a bit because they know what the masses would like, mujhe uss cheez ka koi idea nahi hai. Raps are not made for good vibes; it is intense also. Unn logon ne usko good vibe aur commercialize kardia tha. I feel that jo rapper ne banaaya hai originally, vohi rakhna chahiye, whether it is going to drop anywhere, Spotify, YouTube, film, or independent single,” he continues, “If the artist himself feels that the song has potential, nothing can change that, so it shouldn’t be modified for people.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 12:30

