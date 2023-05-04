Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss



MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.

The actor came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss, where his friendship in the Mandali group was spoken about.

He was very close to Abdu and Shiv and their brotherhood was a topic of discussion inside and outside the house.

He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and took the trophy home. His fan following doubled and tripled post the show.

But once the show ended it, it seemed like the friendship between the Mandali gang ended as well.

While interacting with the media, both Nimrit and Abdu confirmed this news that there is a friction going on between the members of the group.

Abdu had revealed that things between him and Mc Stan aren’t good and the friendship between them doesn’t exist anymore.



He also shared a press release, mentioning how Mc Stan abused and misbehaved with him when he went to meet him in his concert.

He wasn’t allowed inside and he was sent back with abuses thrown back at him.

Owing to this incident, audience feel that the attitude of Mc Stan is damaging his career.

Recently, he was in the headlines for his fight with some of his fans during his concert. Also, one of the shows was canceled by Karni Sena.

Fans feel that MC Stan should act more humble and handle fame in a proper way.

Here, we bring you what the audience feels about the downfall that MC Stan is facing.

Krishna Bhat : I never liked MC Stan in the Bigg Boss house. He was showing a lot of attitude in the game itself. He only showed respect while talking to Salman Khan. Such attitude don't last for long, which is why he is facing a downfall. He needs to calm down and handle his stardom in a mature way.

Priya Shetty : It is possible that sudden fame might get to your head hand it might be impossible to handle it at that moment. But I believe that with time, he will realize and calm down, because with such behavior, he won't be able to go ahead.

Karan Malhotra: Mc Stan is a very young boy. Let’s not judge him and give him some time to settle down in this entertainment world. I am sure he will soon realise how to manage everything. Let’s not come to any conclusion this soon. He is a big name in the world of rapping.



Kabir Khan: It is understood for Mc to have this kind attitude as his stardom has grown to another level. Right now, he will showoff his success and achievements and play the way he wants to. There is no doubt that the boy has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication. Let's give him some time to settle.

Aman Verma: Mc himself is to be blamed for his downfall as he doesn’t know how to handle stardom and success. The way he behaved with Abdu is unacceptable and his fans have also taken a dig at him. If he continues to be this way, he wouldn’t last in the business for much time.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are having a problem with MC Stan, but it will be interesting to see how he would handle his stardom in future.

