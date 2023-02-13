MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 00:56
MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exciting updates from the world of entertainment. 

Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed for the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered the viewers a new concept every time.  

The show hosted its Grand Finale today and MC Stan has lifted the Bigg Boss 16th trophy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Asim Riaz reveals the winner of Bigg Boss 16; says “MC Stan will lift the trophy”

Congratulations are in order for the rapper and now reality star. Talking about MC Stan, his game has been appreciated by the fans a lot, he has been known to play with his heart and support his friends. His loyalty and his realness have time over time earned him laurels in the game and many celebrities had previously extended their support for MC Stan.

Shiv Thakre was the first runner up and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was the second runner-up.

MC Stan is one of the youngest Indian singers, Rapper, music composers, and songwriters. MC Stan is a Hip-Hop Rapper and a well-known personality in India. His actual name is Altaf Shaikh, and MC Stan is his stage name. MC Stan is a viral rapper for his songs Wata, Khuja Mat, Lowkey, Khajwe Vichaar, and recently published Yede Ki Chadaar.

His youtube channel has over 6.03 Million subscribers. He created a tagline “Respect De Sab Milega Imma Gangsta” on his YouTube channel. He came into controversy due to creating a rap song Khuja Mat against the Emiway (an Indian rapper).

MC Stan published several rap songs, and all became popular and loved by people. He changed his name from Altaf Shaikh to MC Stan at a very young age.

Fans have showered a lot of love on the wrapper and fans have loved his friendship with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik the most.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gautam Vig Tina Datta MC Stan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 00:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani reveals the reason why he teases Sumbul and Fahmaan and shares a special message for the actress
MUMBAI :Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager, and more
MUMBAI:Description: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s The Night...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor attends Sid Kiara wedding bash
MUMBAI: The wedding celebration of one of the most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all over the...
Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and many more celebrities attend Sidharth-Kiara’s reception
MUMBAI : Today, the entire B-town has come together to wish the beautiful couple - Sidharth and Kiara a happy wedding...
Recent Stories
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager, and more
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager, and more

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani reveals the reason why he teases Sumbul and Fahmaan and shares a special message for the actress
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani reveals the reason why he teases Sumbul and Fahmaan and shares a special message for the actress
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant
Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer
Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer
'Chashni' to tell story of sisters who turn into 'saas-bahu'
'Chashni' to tell story of sisters who turn into 'saas-bahu'
Tom Cruise will pause film production to attend King Charles' coronation
Tom Cruise will pause film production to attend King Charles' coronation