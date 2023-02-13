MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exciting updates from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed for the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered the viewers a new concept every time.

The show hosted its Grand Finale today and MC Stan has lifted the Bigg Boss 16th trophy.

Congratulations are in order for the rapper and now reality star. Talking about MC Stan, his game has been appreciated by the fans a lot, he has been known to play with his heart and support his friends. His loyalty and his realness have time over time earned him laurels in the game and many celebrities had previously extended their support for MC Stan.

Shiv Thakre was the first runner up and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was the second runner-up.

MC Stan is one of the youngest Indian singers, Rapper, music composers, and songwriters. MC Stan is a Hip-Hop Rapper and a well-known personality in India. His actual name is Altaf Shaikh, and MC Stan is his stage name. MC Stan is a viral rapper for his songs Wata, Khuja Mat, Lowkey, Khajwe Vichaar, and recently published Yede Ki Chadaar.

His youtube channel has over 6.03 Million subscribers. He created a tagline “Respect De Sab Milega Imma Gangsta” on his YouTube channel. He came into controversy due to creating a rap song Khuja Mat against the Emiway (an Indian rapper).

MC Stan published several rap songs, and all became popular and loved by people. He changed his name from Altaf Shaikh to MC Stan at a very young age.

Fans have showered a lot of love on the wrapper and fans have loved his friendship with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik the most.

