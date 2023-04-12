Box office! It's a blockbuster weekend for Animal, whereas Sam Bahadur is still struggling

Animal Starring Ranbir Kapoor is having a monster run at box office, the movie crosses the mark of 200 crore, whereas Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is struggling hard
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: We can see movie Animal getting some blockbuster response from the fans and also from the critics, the movie that has Rashmika Mandhana, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is winning hearts day by day and breaking all the box office records by every passing day, on the other hand movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role is falling little flat in front of the monster Animal.

Talking about the third day collection the movie Animal has collected 64 crore on Sunday which was yesterday. The movie has cross the mark of 200 crore in just 3 days and definitely we can see the movie had a blockbuster weekend, the total collection made by the movie is 201 crore.

Talking about the movies Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, the movie has collected only 10 crores on day 3 which was Sunday, yesterday. The total collection made by the movie is around 25 crore. We can clearly see that the movie falling very flat in front of the monster Animal and we look forward to see how far the movie Animal will go in terms of box office collections as the movie has already broken many records.

What are your views on the collection of the movie Animal and Sam Bahadur and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

